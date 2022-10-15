With or without reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide look to come up with a stronger performance when they continue the Third Saturday in October rivalry on the road against the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup on Saturday. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC), which has won 15 straight meetings with Tennessee, allowed 253 passing yards while escaping with a 24-20 victory against Texas A&M last week without the services of Young (shoulder). The quarterback is questionable for this contest against the Volunteers (5-0, 2-0), who haven't defeated the Crimson Tide since posting a 16-13 home triumph in 2006.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 9-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Crimson Tide -9

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 66 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Crimson Tide -335, Volunteers +260

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games at Tennessee

TEN: The Volunteers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven conference games

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers already have recorded three wins against ranked opponents this season, including a 40-13 triumph at then-No. 25 LSU last week. Tennessee is first in the nation in total offense with an average of 547.8 yards and is one of three teams in the country that has scored at least 34 points in every game this season. Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker looks to extend a pair of streaks as he's thrown a school-record 239 consecutive passes without an interception and a touchdown toss in 17 straight games, one shy of the Volunteers record set by Heath Shuler (1992-94).

Hooker leads the SEC with a 179.49 passer rating as he's completed 98-of-140 attempts for 1,432 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions. He also is one of four members of the team with at least three rushing scores, with Jabari Small leading the way with six. The junior running back has gained 217 yards on 41 carries in his last two outings after rushing 25 times for 94 yards over his first three contests this year.

Why Alabama can cover

After receiving some mop-up duty against Tennessee in 2020, Young completed 31-of-43 pass attempts for 371 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores in last year's 52-24 rout. If Young does not play on Saturday, the Volunteers still will need to be aware of Jalen Milroe as the freshman quarterback threw three TD passes and ran for 81 yards against Texas A&M last week. The Crimson Tide gained 286 yards on the ground in that victory, with junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs recording 154 on 21 carries.

It was the fifth career 100-yard performance and second in a row by Gibbs, who ran 18 times for a personal-best 206 yards against Arkansas on Oct. 1. He has rushed for 532 yards and two touchdowns this season and also is a big factor in Alabama's aerial attack with a team-high 22 catches for 220 yards and three TDs. Gibbs is one of seven players with a rushing score for the Crimson Tide this season, one of five with at least 210 receiving yards and one of four with three or more TD receptions.

