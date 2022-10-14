The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide hope for the return of quarterback Bryce Young as they seek their 16th consecutive victory in the Third Saturday in October rivalry when they visit the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown on Saturday. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) posted a 24-20 victory against Texas A&M last week without Young, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury and is questionable for this contest. The Crimson Tide haven't lost to Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) since dropping a 16-13 decision in Knoxville in 2006.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 7-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Crimson Tide -7

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 66 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Crimson Tide -278, Volunteers +222

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games at Tennessee

TEN: The Volunteers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven conference games

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers already have recorded three wins against ranked opponents this season, including a 40-13 triumph at then-No. 25 LSU last week. Tennessee is first in the nation in total offense with an average of 547.8 yards and is one of three teams in the country that has scored at least 34 points in every game this season. Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker looks to extend a pair of streaks as he's thrown a school-record 239 consecutive passes without an interception and a touchdown toss in 17 straight games, one shy of the Volunteers record set by Heath Shuler (1992-94).

Hooker leads the SEC with a 179.49 passer rating as he's completed 98-of-140 attempts for 1,432 yards with 10 TDs and no interceptions. He also is one of four members of the team with at least three rushing scores, with Jabari Small leading the way with six. The junior running back has gained 217 yards on 41 carries in his last two outings after rushing 25 times for 94 yards over his first three contests this year.

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide have had the upper hand in the all-time series, going 58-38-7 overall and 27-20-1 at Knoxville. Coach Nick Saban is nearly unbeatable against Tennessee as he has won 17 of his 18 meetings with the Volunteers, including all 15 with Alabama. Freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe had only 111 passing yards against Texas A&M last week but recorded three touchdown tosses in the triumph.

The Volunteers would rather face Milroe, however, as Young carved them up for 371 yards and two TDs through the air while also running for a pair of scores in last season's 52-24 victory. Milroe has been effective on the ground the last two games, running 23 times for 172 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 81 yards last Saturday as part of a ground attack that was led by junior Jahmyr Gibbs, who gained 154 yards for his third career 100-yard performance.

