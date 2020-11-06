An SEC battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both teams are 2-3; Arkansas is 1-1 at home, while Tennessee is 1-1 on the road. Arkansas, however, has been a great team for bettors to back this season. The Razorbacks are 5-0 against the spread, while Tennessee has covered just once in five games.

The Volunteers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 52.5.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee spread: Arkansas +1.5

Arkansas vs. Tennessee over-under: 52 points

Arkansas vs. Tennessee money line: Arkansas 105, Tennessee -125

Latest Odds: Razorbacks +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Arkansas

The Razorbacks have taken a big step forward under new head coach Sam Pittman, a former Tennessee offensive line coach. After going 2-9 last year, Arkansas is 2-3 through five games this year and is far more competitive. All three losses have come against teams that were ranked at the time, including a 30-28 loss at then-No. 13 Auburn on Oct. 10.

The Razorbacks have a pair of capable running backs in Trelon Smith and Rakeem Boyd. But perhaps the biggest difference this season is that Arkansas has found stability at quarterback from Florida transfer Feleipe Franks. He's completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Treylon Burks has emerged as a go-to target as he's put together an impressive 26-366-4 receiving line.

What you need to know about Tennessee

After a 2-0 start and a competitive first half against then-No. 3 Georgia, the Vols have fallen apart. The Bulldogs outscored Tennessee 27-0 in the second half as they came back to win that game on Oct. 10. Tennessee then was blown out in back-to-back weeks at home, falling 34-7 against Kentucky and 48-17 against No. 2 Alabama.

There are issues on both sides of the ball for Jeremy Pruitt's team. After giving up just 14.5 points per game through two weeks, Tennessee gave up 42 points per outing over the last three games. On offense, the Vols are sticking with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano as the starter this week, but he's been inconsistent, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for six touchdowns and three interceptions.

How to make Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks

