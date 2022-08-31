Who's Playing

Ball State @ Tennessee

Last Season Records: Tennessee 7-6; Ball State 6-7

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Ball State Cardinals will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Tennessee was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Ball State struggled last year, ending up 6-7.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Volunteers snagged 13 interceptions last season, the 33rd most (top 13%) in the nation. But the Cardinals were even better: they collected 15 interceptions, good for 14th in the the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Ball State a route to victory.

Tennessee has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Ball State to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Tennessee from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.