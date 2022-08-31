The 2022 college football season kicks off for the Ball State Cardinals and the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday night. Ball State finished its 2021 campaign with a 6-7 record, including a 51-20 loss to Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl. On the other side, Tennessee logged a 7-6 record. The Volunteers fell 48-45 in overtime to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

Kickoff from the Neyland Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee vs. Ball State spread: Volunteers -35

Tennessee vs. Ball State over/under: 68 points

BSU: The Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on grass

TENN: The Over is 6-0 in the Volunteers' last six games overall

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers owned a dynamic and explosive offense during the 2021 season, the first year for head coach Josh Heupel in Knoxville. They were able to effectively run and pass the ball, with the stats to back that up. Tennessee was ranked third in the SEC in total offense (474.9), fourth in passing yards (257.1) and second in rushing yards (217.8). Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker is a superb playmaker.

Hooker has a strong arm while owning the athleticism to make plays with his legs. The North Carolina native completed 68% of his throws for 2,945 with 31 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also ran for 620 yards with five scores. Hooker tossed three-plus touchdowns in six games during the 2021 campaign as well.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals will be looking to implement their rushing attack early and often in this matchup. They averaged 130.7 rushing yards per game last season and this ground attack is led by sophomore running back Carson Steele. Steele jumped on the scene as a freshman and made a statement. The Indiana native was one of seven true freshmen to notch more than 1,000 scrimmage yards.

Steele led the team with 192 carries for 891 yards and six scores. He also reeled in 12 passes for 157 yards and 13.1 yards per reception. Steele had three outings with 100-plus yards on the ground. His best performance of his young career came against Akron, where he logged 27 carries for 154 yards.

