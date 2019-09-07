Tennessee vs. BYU odds: 2019 Week 2 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Perhaps no team in the nation got off to as disappointing of a start to the 2019 season as Tennessee. The Vols fell 38-30 last week to a Georgia State squad coming off a 2-10 campaign, leading to significant doubt about the trajectory of the program under second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. They'll hope to get back on track in Week 2 as they take on the BYU Cougars at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. The Vols are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. BYU odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5, up half a point from the opening line. Before locking in any Tennessee vs. BYU picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Tennessee's passing attack was a bright spot in last week's loss to Georgia State. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Jauan Jennings (7 catches, 108 yards, TD) was extremely productive, while Marquez Callaway added three catches for 46 yards and a score.

The Vols will need to get it going on the ground after averaging just 3.0 yards per carry against Georgia State. BYU gave up 262 yards on the ground to Utah last week, so Tennessee might be able to find some more room this week.

The Cougars, meanwhile, couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage against Utah last week. The Utes ran for 262 yards and two scores in the win. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson showed some promise, throwing for 208 yards and adding 43 yards on the ground. His two interceptions, however, were costly. He'll be looking to bounce back this week against a Tennessee defense that might be low on confidence after getting shredded in the opener.

