Tennessee vs. Georgia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. No. 3 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 1-3-0; Georgia 4-0-0
What to Know
Georgia has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for an SEC battle as Georgia and Tennessee will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
The Bulldogs and Notre Dame couldn't quite live up to the 59-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Georgia managed a 23-17 victory over Notre Dame. Among those leading the charge for Georgia was RB D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Tennessee faltered in their game two weeks ago. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 34-3 punch to the gut against Florida. The Volunteers were down by 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Georgia's win lifted them to 4-0 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Volunteers are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. But the Bulldogs have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $61.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 25-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Tennessee and Georgia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Georgia 38 vs. Tennessee 12
- Sep 30, 2017 - Georgia 41 vs. Tennessee 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Tennessee 34 vs. Georgia 31
- Oct 10, 2015 - Tennessee 38 vs. Georgia 31
