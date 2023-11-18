The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC on CBS matchup on Saturday, and it's one of four matchups between ranked opponents during the Week 12 college football schedule. Georgia moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 52-17 blowout of Ole Miss, while Tennessee slid to No. 18 after a 36-7 loss to Missouri. Georgia has won the last six in a row in the rivalry, winning by an average margin of 26.2 points per game and covering the spread in five of those six meetings.

Saturday's game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., and kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs won their last trip to Neyland Stadium in 2021 and they are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59. However, the Vols haven't been defeated home since that loss to Georgia, winning their last 14 games in a row, including a victory over No. 1 Alabama in 2022. Before making any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -9.5

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 59 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Tennessee +291, Georgia -377

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are coming off a 36-7 drubbing at the hands of Missouri but they've been much more comfortable at home all season. They're 4-1 against the spread at home in 2023 and are 11-3 against the spread during their current 14-game home winning streak.

After leading the nation in scoring last season with a high-powered passing attack, Tennessee is a more run-dependent team in 2023. They're averaging 213.3 rushing yards per game and are a perfect 7-0 when they've topped 200 yards on the ground. The Tennessee run defense has also been solid for the most part, holding six opponents under 100 yards and winning in all six of those matchups.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is coming off its most complete performance of the season, winning 52-17 against Ole Miss at home as 11.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs piled up a season-high 611 yards of total offense with Carson Beck throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns while Kendall Milton had 127 yards on the ground to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

Beck is on pace to shatter Stetson Bennett's single-season passing record with 3,022 yards over his first 10 games and he's completing a staggering 72.2% of his passes this year. With Beck on the periphery of the Heisman discussion and Georgia facing its biggest test on the road thus far, this is an opportunity for the Bulldogs to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome in the SEC Championship Game.

How to make Tennessee vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 62 combined points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time?