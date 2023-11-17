After dominating Ole Miss last week, the Georgia Bulldogs moved up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The SEC, however, is unrelenting and now the two-time defending national champions will have another ranked opponent on their hands. They'll visit the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday for an SEC on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs have already clinched the SEC East, but with several teams breathing down their necks in the CFP rankings they'll want to put on another show and continue their dominance of this rivalry matchup. Georgia has won six in a row by an average margin of 26.2 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., where the Vols have won 14 games in a row. The Bulldogs were the last team to beat the Volunteers in their building back in 2021 and they are 10-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Georgia odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -10

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 59 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Tennessee +314, Georgia -408

Tennessee vs. Georgia streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are coming off a devastating 36-7 defeat at the hands of Missouri that ended their SEC East title pursuits and likely ended their hopes of playing in another New Year's Six bowl. However, they've been excellent at home under Josh Heupel, winning 14 in a row dating back to his first season in 2021.

Tennessee is averaging 213.3 yards per game on the ground and the Volunteers have been at their best when the running game is effective, winning all seven games where they've topped 200 yards rushing. Georgia has been prone to some lapses in run defense, yielding 320 rushing yards the last two weeks against Missouri and Ole Miss while also giving up 219 yards in a hard-fought battle with Auburn.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia is coming off their most complete performance of the season, winning 52-17 against Ole Miss at home as 11.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs piled up a season-high 611 yards of total offense with Carson Beck throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns while Kendall Milton had 127 yards on the ground to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

Beck is on pace to shatter Stetson Bennett's single-season passing record with 3,022 yards over his first 10 games and he's completing a staggering 72.2% of his passes this year. With Beck on the periphery of the Heisman discussion and Georgia facing its biggest test on the road thus far, this is an opportunity for the Bulldogs to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff regardless of the outcome in the SEC Championship Game.

How to make Tennessee vs. Georgia picks

