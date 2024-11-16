A battle between SEC powerhouses is on tap for Saturday with the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (7-2, 5-2) set to host the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs had their four-game winning streak snapped last week with their 28-10 loss to Ole Miss. The loss dropped Georgia to fourth place in the SEC standings. The Vols are looking to extend their winning streak to five games after blowing out Mississippi State 33-14 last week. Tennessee is currently sitting in first place in the conference standings. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was listed as questionable on the availability report for Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday, but had that designation taken away on Friday, indicating that he's clear to start.

Kickoff in Athens is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 47 points. Before making any Tennessee vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the Week 12 college football picks and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Tennessee vs. Georgia:

Tennessee vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -9.5

Tennessee vs. Georgia over/under: 47 points

Tennessee vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -366, Tennessee +281

Tennessee vs. Georgia picks:

Why Tennessee can cover

The Vols will be facing a Georgia offense that has under-performed in 2024. Despite featuring multiple future NFL Draft picks and a potential first round quarterback, the Bulldogs rank as a mediocre SEC offense. On the other side, Tennessee has been outstanding on the defensive side of the ball. The Vols currently rank second in the conference in both total yards (271.2) and points (12.6) allowed per game.

Offensively, the Vols will have Iamaleava will return on Saturday after leaving last week's game at halftime. The former five-star recruit has been solid in his first full season as the program's starter, throwing for 1,879 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Dylan Sampson has emerged as an All-American candidate for Tennessee with 1,129 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns thus far.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has homefield advantage, and Sanford Stadium is one of the most difficult places to play in college football. The Bulldogs also have to treat this game, and every game for the remainder of the season, as a playoff game if they want to have any hope of reaching this year's CFP. Georgia will be facing a Tennessee team that has struggled in road games under head coach Josh Heupel, going 7-8 straight up and against the spread during his tenure.

The Bulldogs have proven that they are one of the top teams in the country when they are executing and playing well. Georgia notched blowout wins over both Texas and Clemson this season, and both of those teams have realistic paths to the College Football Playoff. This is also a very experienced Georgia team, with 17 starters and several more key contributors back from last year's team that went 13-1 and won the Orange Bowl.

How to make Georgia vs. Tennessee picks

Kaylor has analyzed Georgia vs. Tennessee from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Georgia in Athens on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who profited $7,104 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.