SEC heavyweights duke it out when the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs visit the 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Georgia downed Austin Peay 28-6, while Tennessee crushed East Tennessee State 72-17 in Week 2. The Bulldogs (2-0), who tied with Tennessee for second in the conference at 6-2 and were 11-3 overall, were 2-2 on the road in 2024. The Volunteers (2-0), who were 10-3 overall, are 8-0 on their home field since the start of last season.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 29-23-2, including a 31-17 win last season. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Tennessee. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Tennessee vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread Georgia -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia vs. Tennessee over/under 50.5 points Georgia vs. Tennessee money line Georgia -183, Tennessee +152 Georgia vs. Tennessee picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Tennessee streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton has taken over as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback. The dual-threat signal caller is in his third season with the program. In last week's win over Austin Peay, Stockton completed 26 of 34 passes for 227 yards, while rushing five times for 13 yards. In the season-opening 45-7 win over Marshall, he completed 14 of 24 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 10 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Nate Frazier leads a stable of backs in rushing. In two games, he has carried 25 times for a team-high 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two receptions for 15 yards. Last year, he finished with 133 carries for 671 yards (5.0 average) and eight touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior quarterback Joey Aguilar helps power the Volunteers' offense. He is in his first season with the program after spending the past two years at Appalachian State. Through his first two games with Tennessee, he has completed 66.1% of his passes for 535 yards and five touchdowns with zero picks. He has also rushed six times for 34 yards. In three seasons at the collegiate level, Aguilar has completed 60.5% of his passes for 7,295 yards and 61 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Junior wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is proving to be a major weapon on offense. He leads the team with 14 receptions for 187 yards (13.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the blowout win over East Tennessee State, he caught nine passes for 125 yards (13.9 average) and two touchdowns. In his four-year career at Tulane and Tennessee, he has 88 receptions for 1,242 yards (14.1 average) and nine touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Georgia vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 54 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. Tennessee spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.