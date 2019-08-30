Tennessee vs. Georgia St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Georgia St. (away)
Last Season Records: Tennessee 5-7-0; Georgia St. 2-10-0;
What to Know
Georgia St. and Tennessee are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, Georgia St. has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia St. threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. But Tennessee was even better: they threw only five interceptions last season, the seventh best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
The Georgia St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 26 point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 25.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
