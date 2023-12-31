Contrasting styles will clash in the Citrus Bowl as No. 17 Iowa and its elite defense take on No. 21 Tennessee, which has returned to national relevance the last two seasons because of its productive offense. The divergent identities make for an intriguing matchup as the Hawkeyes and Volunteers face each other for the first time since Jan. 2, 2015.

Tennessee won that TaxSlayer Bowl meeting 45-28. It would be stunner if they combined for as many points in the rematch almost exactly nine years later. Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton opted out for the game, opening the door for Nico Iamaleava to make his first career start. The former five-star prospect is brimming with potential but will have his hands full against Iowa's vicious defense.

The Hawkeyes rank dead last in the FBS in total offense after their already middling unit was decimated by injuries this season. It will be the final game for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after interim athletic director Beth Goetz announced on Oct. 30 that the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz will not return in 2024.

Despite Iowa's offensive struggles, the Hawkeyes have a chance to reach 11 victories for the first time since 2015 with a win. A victory for Tennessee would give the Volunteers nine for the year and 20 over a two-year span for the first time since 2003 and 2004.

Tennessee vs. Iowa: Need to know

Nico's moment: Iamaleava has been viewed as Milton's successor for Tennessee since he signed with the program as the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. Only Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning was slotted higher in the 247Sports rankings, and the rare glimpses of Iamaleava have only built the hype. The California native completed 16 of 26 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown in four reserve appearances as the Volunteers preserved his redshirt.

Iowa's excellence: There are few more daunting defenses to debut against than the Hawkeyes. Iowa ranks No. 5 in total defense, No. 11 in rushing defense, No. 9 in passing yards allowed and No. 4 in scoring defense. Michigan and Penn State, who are a combined 23-2 this season, were the only teams to score more than 16 points against the Hawkeyes this season. Star cornerback Cooper DeJean remains out due to an injury he suffered in practice in November, but there is plenty of talent remaining both on the field and in coaches box. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker earned the Broyles Award given annually to college football's top assistant.

Depleted secondary: Iowa surpassed 200 yards passing just once in its first 13 games, and the Hawkeyes have failed to reach 100 yards through the air four times. But if there was ever an opportunity for Iowa's anemic throwing game to thrive, this is it. The Volunteers had several defensive backs from their two-deep enter the transfer portal after the regular season, leaving a skeleton crew available for the Citrus Bowl.

"Some guys that play some, some not, that I haven't played at all," Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said of his team's availability in the secondary. "At the end of the day we believe in the standard regardless of who's out there. So we're looking forward to watching the performance Monday. I know these guys have worked really hard and every single person in that room believes in them. And we're looking forward to watching them perform this Monday."

Citrus Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tennessee is relying on a freshman quarterback making his first career start against one of the nation's top defenses. Iowa's offensive struggles are well-documented and figure to continue in this game. But it's unlikely that the Volunteers will be able to generate enough offense to pull away, especially with two of their top three running backs unavailable. Pick: Iowa +8



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm TEN -8 Tennessee Iowa Tennessee Iowa Tennessee Iowa Iowa SU Tennessee Iowa Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

