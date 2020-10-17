The 2-1 record of No. 18 Tennessee and the 1-2 record of Kentucky are an inaccurate depiction of where both teams stand entering their rivalry showdown on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Volunteers are reeling from a second-half beating suffered in a 44-21 loss to No. 3 Georgia last week, while Kentucky is riding high off a defensively dominant 24-2 win over Mississippi State last week.

Kentucky intercepted six passes against Mississippi State's woebegone air raid attack as they finally cracked the win column after an 0-2 start. Tennessee looked like a top-10 as it took a lead into halftime against the Bulldogs before a cascade of errors doomed the Volunteers in the third quarter and exposed where progress still needs to be made under third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.

it sets up for what should be a good game between these two teams jockeying for position behind Georgia in the SEC East. If recent meetings between the two are any indication, expect plenty of defense. The winner of the past three in this series has not surpassed 30 points, and the projected point total for this one is just 45.5 points, according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, October 17 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky last five games

Tennessee is 4-1 against Kentucky since 2015.