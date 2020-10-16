The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers take on the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC East clash on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee will aim to rebound after falling apart in the second half in a loss against Georgia last week. On the flip side, Kentucky looks to build on a dominant win over Mississippi State. Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread, while Tennessee is 1-1 ATS with one push. Kentucky is looking for its first win in Knoxville since 1984.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Neyland Stadium. William Hill lists the Vols as six-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds. The over-under for total points is set at 45.5.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee vs. Kentucky over-under: 45.5 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Tennessee -220, Kentucky +190

TN: The Volunteers are 1-1-1 against the spread this season

KY: The Wildcats are 1-2 against the spread in 2020

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers boast a few advantages defensively against Kentucky. Through three contests, Tennessee ranks as a top-five SEC team in defending the pass, giving up 248.7 yards per game, and Kentucky is second-worst at generating offense through the air at only 154.3 yards per game. Tennessee also ranks third in the conference in completion percentage allowed (60.4 percent) and Kentucky is second-worst in the same category offensively, completing only 59.7 percent of their passes.

The Wildcats are also dead-last in the SEC in passing yards per attempt (6.0) and, while Kentucky is much better on the ground, Tennessee is a top-five team in the league in limiting opponents to only 3.3 yards per carry. Offensively, the Volunteers haven't been elite to this point, but they have a talented offensive line and a strong running back tandem in Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, to go along with a big-time pass-catcher in senior wide receiver Josh Palmer. Palmer has at least 70 yards receiving in every game this season, and he has three touchdown receptions already in 2020.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have been a balanced team so far in 2020, with senior quarterback Terry Wilson embodying that approach. Wilson has a modest 463 passing yards so far, but he is a big threat with his feet, rushing for 221 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and generating three touchdowns on the ground. All told, Kentucky leads the SEC in rushing offense, averaging 212.3 yards per game, and the Wildcats rank in the top three in both yards per carry (5.0) and rushing touchdowns (8).

Defensively, Kentucky is No. 3 in the conference in points allowed per game at 24.3, and the Wildcats are a top-four team in both total and rushing defense. Tennessee ranks near the bottom of the SEC in total offense at 343.3 yards per game, and the Vols have allowed the second-most sacks (9) in the conference. Finally, Tennessee is a bottom-five rushing offense in the SEC, averaging 121.3 yards per game, and Kentucky has an elite mark in allowing only 3.0 yards per carry so far this season.

