Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, spread: 2019 college football predictions from advanced computer

SEC East teams needing two more wins to get to bowl eligibility meet up in Lexington on Saturday night when the Kentucky Wildcats (4-4, 2-4 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5, 2-3 SEC) at Kroger Field for a a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Tennessee has won three of its last four straight up and is 4-4 against the spread this season, while Kentucky has won two of three and is 5-3 against the spread on the year. The latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds show the Wildcats favored by 1.5 points, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is 42.

Kentucky made easy work of Missouri two weeks ago in a 29-7 win. Lynn Bowden Jr., a receiver who has been playing quarterback for the Wildcats, had a stellar game as he rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Bowden could split time at quarterback in this matchup with Sawyer Smith, who has been limited with multiple injuries this year.

The Vols, meanwhile, have overcome a disastrous start of the season to enter the stretch run still in contention for a postseason berth. Tennessee was stunned by Georgia State in its opener and then lost to another underdog, BYU, in Week 2. But Jeremy Pruitt's squad has played better recently, winning three of its last four with the only loss during that span coming in a closer-than-expected game against Alabama.

While the Vols have battled injuries at quarterback, senior receiver Jauan Jennings has led the offense. Jennings is not only the No. 1 receiver (47-722-7), the former high school signal caller has also lined up at quarterback in a wildcat package multiple times. Defensively, edge rusher Darrell Taylor has six sacks on the year and helped lead a resurgence on that side of the ball.

