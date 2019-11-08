Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, spread: 2019 college football predictions from proven computer

An SEC East battle is on tap between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky is 4-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Tennessee is 4-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Wildcats, coming off a bye week, are favored by one point in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 42. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kentucky made easy work of Missouri two weeks ago in a 29-7 win. Lynn Bowden, a receiver who has been playing quarterback for the Wildcats, had a stellar game as he rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Bowden could split time at quarterback with Sawyer Smith on Saturday, who has been limited with multiple injuries this year.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took its contest against UAB last week by a conclusive 30-7 score to pick up its third win in the last four games. The Vols also have uncertainty at quarterback. Freshman Brian Maurer gave them a spark earlier in the season, but has been held out with a concussion the past few weeks, but is now cleared to play. Jarrett Guarantano and J.T. Shrout have both played in the past few weeks, and any combination of that trio could appear under center on Saturday.

A pair of stats to consider for this matchup: Kentucky is stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 154 on average. Tennessee has experienced some offensive struggles of its own as it is 14th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only seven on the season.

