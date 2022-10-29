The No. 3-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will look to remain unbeaten when they take on the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats as they meet in a key SEC East Division matchup on Saturday night. The Volunteers (7-0, 3-0) are off to their best start since going unbeaten and winning the national championship in 1998. Tennessee is coming off a 65-24 homecoming win over UT Martin last Saturday in non-conference action. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), tied for third in the division with South Carolina, are coming off a bye. Two weeks ago, Kentucky knocked off then-No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky is averaging 26.4 points per game this season, 82nd-best in the country, while Tennessee averages 50.1, tops nationally. The Volunteers are favored by 12 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Kentucky and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -12

Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under: 61 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky +345, Tennessee -455

UK: The Wildcats are 20-5-2 against the spread in their last 27 games against a team with a winning record

TENN: The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has completed 137 of 194 passes (70.6%) for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has only been intercepted once and has a rating of 190.8. Hooker is also a threat to run the ball, rushing 63 times for 315 yards (5.0 average) and three TDs. Hooker has surpassed 300 yards passing in three games this season, including a 385-yard, five-touchdown effort against third-ranked Alabama on Oct. 15.

Hooker's favorite target is junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt has 40 receptions for 769 yards (19.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has five games with five catches or more and has at least two catches in every game this year. Against Alabama, he blistered the Crimson Tide defense by catching six passes for 207 yards (34.5 average) and five touchdowns. Last week against UT Martin, he made seven receptions for 174 yards (24.9 average) and two TDs, all in the first half. The Vols are also hoping to get receiver Cedric Tillman back from an ankle injury. The 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 hasn't played since Sept. 17.

Why Kentucky can cover

Despite that, the Volunteers are not a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread. That's because the Wildcats have been impressive against ranked opponents this season, going 2-1, including a 27-17 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State two weeks ago. Kentucky also defeated then-No. 12 Florida 26-16 on Sept. 10. Senior quarterback Will Levis leads the offense, passing for over 1,600 yards and 13 TDs this season. He has surpassed the 300-yard mark in three games, including a 377-yard, two-TD performance against Youngstown State on Sept. 17, a 31-0 triumph.

Defensively, Kentucky has been led by senior linebacker DeAndre Square, who has a team-high 52 tackles, including 25 solo. Square also has registered one sack, three pass breakups and one interception. Square has 296 career tackles and needs just four more to become the 20th member of Kentucky's 300-Tackle Club, and just the fourth this century. Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Kentucky's win over Mississippi State on Oct. 15. He sealed the victory over the Bulldogs with an interception with 4:01 remaining in the game.

How to make Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.