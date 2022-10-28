The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look to continue their dominance over the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats when they meet in a key Southeastern Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0, 3-0), who are second in the division one-half game behind Georgia, are 5-0 on their home field, and have won three out of the last five matchups against Kentucky. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), who are tied with South Carolina for third in the division, are 1-1 on the road. Last season, Tennessee posted a 45-42 win in Lexington, Ky., handing the Wildcats their lone home loss of the year.

Kickoff from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee leads the all-time series 82-26-9. The Volunteers are 12-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 61. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -12

Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under: 61 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky +345, Tennessee -455

UK: The Wildcats are 20-5-2 against the spread in their last 27 games against a team with a winning record

TENN: The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers, who are 7-0 for the first time since winning the national championship in 1998, scored a program record 52 first-half points last week en route to a 65-24 win over UT Martin. Tennessee piled up 696 yards of total offense -- the second-most in program history-and nine touchdowns. Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker accounted for 304 yards of total offense, and was 18 of 24 for 276 yards and three TDs through the air in one half of action. Hooker has thrown for 18 touchdowns and just one interception this season.

Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt also had a dominant first half against UT Martin. He caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns before watching from the sidelines the rest of the way. For the season, Hyatt has been impressive, including a six-catch, 207-yard and five-touchdown performance a week earlier in a 52-49 win over then-third-ranked Alabama. Hyatt has had three 100-yard games this season already.

Why Kentucky can cover

Despite that, the Volunteers are not a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread. That's because the Wildcats have been impressive against ranked opponents this season, going 2-1, including a 27-17 win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State two weeks ago. Kentucky also defeated then-No. 12 Florida 26-16 on Sept. 10. Senior quarterback Will Levis leads the offense, passing for over 1,600 yards and 13 TDs this season. He has surpassed the 300-yard mark in three games, including a 377-yard, two-TD performance against Youngstown State on Sept. 17, a 31-0 triumph.

Defensively, Kentucky has been led by senior linebacker DeAndre Square, who has a team-high 52 tackles, including 25 solo. Square also has registered one sack, three pass breakups and one interception. Square has 296 career tackles and needs just four more to become the 20th member of Kentucky's 300-Tackle Club, and just the fourth this century. Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Kentucky's win over Mississippi State on Oct. 15. He sealed the victory over the Bulldogs with an interception with 4:01 remaining in the game.

