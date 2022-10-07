An important SEC football showdown awaits Saturday when the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 25-ranked LSU Tigers in one of just three Week 6 contests featuring a pair of ranked teams. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Tiger Stadium. The Volunteers (4-0, 1-0) come to Baton Rouge off a bye following their 38-33 home win over Florida in their SEC opener two weeks ago. LSU (4-1, 2-0) overcame a three-score deficit last week to defeat Auburn 21-17 on the road and remain undefeated in conference play.

Tennessee vs. LSU point spread: Tennessee -3

Tennessee vs. LSU over-under total: 65 points

Tennessee vs. LSU money line: Tennessee -140, LSU +118

UT: The road team is 6-0-2 in the past eight meetings in this rivalry.

LSU: The Tigers are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 games following an ATS loss.

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers returned one of the most experienced clubs in the SEC and it has shown from the outset as their execution on both sides of the ball has been a step ahead of their opponents. Led by Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker at quarterback, the Volunteers have shown a lethal mix of power running and passing in their up-tempo offense.

Hooker has long been known as an explosive athlete but his improvement as a downfield passer is what has allowed Tennessee to score at least 34 points per game and Hooker to emerge as a dark horse Heisman candidate. He is completing 71.7% of his passes for 1.193 yards for eight touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Although the defense has been vulnerable at times, it has made big plays to seal games in crunch time. For instance, the Volunteers allowed a late touchdown in Week 2 against Pittsburgh to force overtime, but then responded with a defensive stop to secure a 34-27 victory.

Why LSU can cover

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took over the Tigers program to much fanfare in the offseason and his first campaign with the Tigers has seen some adversity, but they appear to be heading in the right direction.

In the first game of the season, they drove 99 yards with 1:20 left against Florida State to score a potential game-tying touchdown, only to miss the point-after attempt and allow the Seminoles to escape with a 24-23 victory. Last Saturday's game against an Auburn club that is having a down year had a similar feel at the outset, as LSU couldn't do anything right and the opposing Tigers threatened to blow the game wide open.

But LSU responded with 21 consecutive points and used several key defensive stops to secure their fourth consecutive victory. A win over Tennessee on Saturday would be the early crown jewel of Kelly's first season at the helm and could have a major impact on the SEC race.

