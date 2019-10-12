Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

SEC teams with second-year head coaches meet up on Saturday at noon ET when Joe Moorhead and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2) travel to Neyland Stadium to take on Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-4). The results have been mixed for MSU this season with the Bulldogs knocking off Kentucky, Southern Miss and Louisiana, but falling to Kansas State and Auburn. Tennessee, meanwhile, has taken a step back this year, losing all four games to FBS competition with its only win coming against FCS-level Chattanooga. The latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds show the Bulldogs favored by 6.5 points, while the over-under is set at 52. Before locking in any Tennessee vs. Mississippi State picks of your own, check out the college football predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

The model has considered that the Vols have some things to build on despite the lopsided 43-14 defeat to No. 3 Georgia last week. Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer, making his first career collegiate start, had some impressive moments and finished the game with 259 yards of passing, two touchdowns and one interception against UGA. Pruitt has confirmed that Maurer will start over junior Jarrett Guarantano this week.

Maurer has some big-time targets to throw to including Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. Both went for over 100 yards last week. If they can do that again, the Vols have great chance of pulling the upset, or at least staying within the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State spread.

Meanwhile, MSU was off last week but fell 56-23 to Auburn in its last game. QB Garrett Shrader picked up 89 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 209 passing yards in that outing, and the Bulldogs haven't announced whether he'll get the start again or if they'll turn back Tommy Stevens, who has battled various injuries this season. Running back Kylin Hill (108-596-5) has been one of the league's best backs early this season.

