Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is 1-4 overall and 1-3 at home, while MSU is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Mississippi State is so-so against the spread (2-3), but Tennessee has really struggled (1-4). The Bulldogs are favored by seven points in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State State odds, while the over-under is set at 52.5. Before you make any Tennessee vs. Mississippi State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Tennessee vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Tennessee will start freshman quarterback Brian Maurer for the second straight week. He sparked the Vols early against Georgia, leading them to a 14-10 lead in the first half before Georgia stormed back and pulled away with a 43-14 victory. Tennessee's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of receivers Jauan Jennings, who caught seven passes for 114 yards and one TD, and Marquez Callaway, who caught three passes for 105 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, MSU was off last week but fell 56-23 to Auburn in its last game. QB Garrett Shrader picked up 89 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 209 passing yards in that outing, and the Bulldogs haven't announced whether he'll get the start again or if they'll turn back Tommy Stevens, who has battled various injuries this season.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Mississippi State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.