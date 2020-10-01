Who's Playing

Missouri @ No. 21 Tennessee

Current Records: Missouri 0-1; Tennessee 1-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Mizzou and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, Mizzou couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide by a decisive 38-19 margin. Mizzou was down 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got scores from RB Tyler Badie and QB Connor Bazelak. Near the top of the highlight reel was Shawn Robinson's 54-yard TD bomb to Badie in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers had to kick off their season on the road on Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They snuck past the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 31-27 win. Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 259 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Gamecocks' offensive line to sack QB Collin Hill four times for a loss of 13 yards. Leading the way was LB DeAndre Johnson and his 2.5 sacks. Those were the first sacks for Johnson through Week 4.

The Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they fell 24-20 to the Volunteers. Can Mizzou avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.