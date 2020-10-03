Who's Playing

Missouri @ No. 21 Tennessee

Current Records: Missouri 0-1; Tennessee 1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Missouri Tigers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. The Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee should still be riding high after a win, while Mizzou will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, Mizzou couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 38-19 fall against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mizzou was down 35-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Mizzou, but they got scores from RB Tyler Badie and QB Connor Bazelak. Near the top of the highlight reel was Shawn Robinson's 54-yard TD bomb to Badie in the fourth quarter.

The Volunteers had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. Last week, they secured a 31-27 W over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 259 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Guarantano's longest connection was to WR Brandon Johnson for 33 yards in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it got past USC's offensive line to sack QB Collin Hill four times for a loss of 13 yards. Leading the way was LB DeAndre Johnson and his 2.5 sacks. Those were the first sacks for Johnson through Week 4.

When the two teams previously met in November of last year, Mizzou was in the race but had to settle for second with a 24-20 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.89

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 12-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Volunteers, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tennessee have won three out of their last five games against Missouri.