The Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers face off in the second game of the college football season for both programs. Tennessee survived a close-fought battle over the South Carolina Gamecocks in its season opener, prevailing by a 31-27 margin. Missouri was less fortunate, losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 38-19.

Kick-off is at 12 p.m. ET in Knoxville, Tenn. William Hill lists Tennessee as a 11.5-point favorite, up from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Missouri odds.

Tennessee vs. Missouri spread: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee vs. Missouri over-under: 48.5 points

Tennessee vs. Missouri money line: Tennessee -430, Missouri +350

Tennessee: The Volunteers are 2-4-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite

Missouri: The Tigers finished 0-5 against the spread as an underdog in 2019

Why Tennessee can cover

The Volunteers are one of the hottest teams in the country, riding a seven-game winning streak that dates back to 2019. Though Tennessee was certainly challenged in its season-opening win over South Carolina, senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was electric, generating 259 yards and a touchdown through the air. He averaged a blistering 8.4 yards per attempt in that game and also presented issues for the opposition with his legs, including a rushing touchdown. In Saturday's upcoming matchup, Guarantano projects to enjoy success, especially when considering he threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri in 2019.

On the defensive side, there is also reason for optimism. Tennessee generated four sacks in the opener, and the Volunteers ranked as the fourth-best passing defense in the SEC in 2019. Against the run, the Vols held South Carolina to just 2.5 yards per carry, providing optimism that they can hold up against Missouri's talented stable of running backs.

Why Missouri can cover

The Tigers ran into a buzzsaw against Alabama last week, but there are positives to take away as their second game arrives. Tennessee was just 1-of-12 on third down in the opener, giving Missouri confidence to get off the field in key defensive situations. From there, the Tigers held Alabama to just 3.1 yards per carry on the ground last week, and Missouri finished with the second-best passing defense in the SEC last season, allowing only 179.3 yards per game.

Offensively, QB Shawn Robinson has previous experience, making eight starts for TCU before transferring, and he threw for 185 yards without an interception against Alabama. Robinson completed 76 percent of his passes in that game and, with running back Larry Rountree in the backfield, Missouri has a potentially diverse and versatile attack. Rountree has more than 2,800 career rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, with a stellar 5.1 yards per carry average during his tenure at Missouri.

How to make Tennessee vs. Missouri picks

