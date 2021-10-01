The Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC East matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Mizzou is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Volunteers are 2-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Both teams are 0-3 against the spread this season against FBS competition.

The Tigers are favored by three points in the latest Missouri vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 63.5.

Missouri vs. Tennessee spread: Missouri -3

Missouri vs. Tennessee over-under: 63.5 points

What you need to know about Missouri

Mizzou batttled against Boston College Eagles on Saturday but wound up falling 41-34 in overtime. Missouri lost the lead with under a minute to play in regulation, but nailed a 56-yard field goal to then send the game to OT. Boston College, however, scored in overtime and Mizzou threw an INT to end the game.

The Tigers are strong offensively, averaging 38.8 points per game. Quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,200 yards on the season, while running back Tyler Badie leads the team in rushing (417 yards) and is tied for second in receiving yards (176). He also leads the team in total touchdowns (8). Defense is the question for Missouri after the Tigers have now given up at least 35 points in both matchups against Power Five opponents this season.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee's and the Florida Gators' game on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Tennessee was blanked 21-0 in the second half. The Vols appeared to be heading toward a cover (+19) in that matchup, but a late Florida touchdown gave the Gators a 38-14 win and a cover. Tennessee moves extremely fast on offense and it has two running backs putting up solid numbers. Tiyon Evans, who scored on a screen pass against Florida, has 211 yards on the ground, while Jabari Small has 194 yards on the ground.

Hendon Hooker appeared to be locking down the quarterback job, but he left the Florida game early with an undisclosed injury. If he's unable to go, Joe Milton III, who started the first two games of the season before sustaining a leg injury, would likely get the call.

