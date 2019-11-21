Tennessee vs. Missouri odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Tennessee and Missouri. Here are the results:
An SEC East battle is on tap between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Faurot Field. Both teams are 5-5, but Missouri is 5-1 at home, while Tennessee is 1-2 on the road. Missouri has taken five of the first seven matchups between these two programs both straight up and against the spread since joining the conference in 2012. The Tigers are favored by four points in the latest Missouri vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated Missouri vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Last week, Missouri lost to Florida by a decisive 23-6 margin. The Tigers could only muster 52 yards on the ground against Florida just a week after rushing for just 50 yards against Georgia. Look for Missouri to try to establish Larry Rountree III early against Tennessee. The Tigers are 3-0 this season when he reaches 100 yards and 8-0 for Rountree's career. Meanwhile, Kelly Bryant will have to be cautious against a Tennessee defense that has 14 interceptions on the season.
As for the Volunteers, Tennessee didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Kentucky two weeks ago, but still walked away with a 17-13 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 13-0 deficit. Jarrett Guarantano came off the bench to complete 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns to lead the comeback. He'll be looking to attack down the field with Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway to take advantage of a Missouri secondary that just gave up 330 yards through the air to the Gators.
So who wins Tennessee vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
