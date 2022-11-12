The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look for their success in the all-time series to continue when they host the SEC-rival Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC), which aims to finish with a perfect 7-0 record at home this season, has won the last three meetings between the teams after losing five of the first seven. Missouri (4-5, 2-4) last defeated the Volunteers in 2018, when it posted a 50-17 victory in Knoxville, Tenn. Both teams are coming off defeats, as Tennessee suffered a 27-13 setback at Georgia while the Tigers dropped a 21-17 home decision to Kentucky.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium is set for noon ET. The Volunteers are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.

Tennessee vs. Missouri spread: Volunteers -19.5

Tennessee vs. Missouri over/under: 57 points

Tennessee vs. Missouri money line: Volunteers -1400, Tigers +800

UT: The Volunteers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

MIZZOU: The Tigers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Vols

Tennessee vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover



The Volunteers will be looking to take out their frustrations after last weekend's loss, which is bad news for the Tigers. Tennessee scored at least 34 points in each of its first eight games this season and produced a season-high 62 in its victory against Missouri last year. Hendon Hooker accounted for four touchdowns in the rout, throwing for three and running for another.

One of Hooker's TD passes in that meeting went to senior wideout Cedric Tillman, who was Tennessee's leading receiver against Georgia with seven catches and 68 yards. Junior Jalin Hyatt, who hauled in six passes for 63 yards versus the Bulldogs, is Hooker's No. 1 target this season as he tops the Vols with 51 receptions, 970 yards and 14 touchdown catches. Sophomore running back Jaylen Wright is first on the team with 547 rushing yards and has run for six scores, two fewer than junior Jabari Small.

Why Missouri can cover

You may not be able to tell by their record, but the Tigers have played well defensively this season. Missouri is fourth in the SEC in a number of categories, including total defense (304.1 yards), rushing defense (86.3), passing defense (192.4), sacks (22) and points allowed (21.4). It ranks third in yards allowed per play (4.8) and leads the conference -- and is tied for 10th in the nation -- with 67 tackles for loss.

The Tigers have been quite competitive in conference play as their four losses were by a total of 18 points, with three being by fewer than five. The club displayed its comeback ability against Kentucky last week, erasing a 14-3 deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Brady Cook before dropping a four-point decision. The sophomore quarterback has rushed for three TDs over his last two games to pull into a tie with senior running back Cody Schrader for the team lead with five.

