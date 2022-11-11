The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers hope to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play their final home game of 2022 on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) fell from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings after suffering a 27-13 loss at then-No. 3 Georgia last weekend. Missouri also is coming off a loss, a 21-17 home setback against Kentucky that thwarted its attempt at a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville is set for noon ET. The Volunteers are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Missouri odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Tennessee vs. Missouri spread: Volunteers -20.5

Tennessee vs. Missouri over/under: 56.5 points

Tennessee vs. Missouri money line: Volunteers -1600, Tigers +900

UT: The Volunteers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

MIZZOU: The Tigers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Vols

Tennessee vs. Missouri streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover



Despite scoring only 13 points and being outgained 387-289 in last week's defeat, the Volunteers still possess an extremely potent offense. With quarterback Hendon Hooker at the helm, the team leads the nation in total offense (523.7 yards) and passing efficiency (188.6) while ranking second in passing offense (335.8 yards) and scoring (45.3 points). The Vols scored at least 34 points in each of their first eight games this season and notched more than 50 on four occasions.

All four of those instances were at home, where Tennessee is 6-0 and looking to finish with a perfect record for the first time since 2007. The Vols have won eight consecutive contests at Neyland Stadium, their longest such streak since capturing nine in a row from 2006-08. Tennessee has outscored its opponents 321-128 in Knoxville this year, recording at least 38 points in each game.

Why Missouri can cover

You may not be able to tell by their record, but the Tigers have played well defensively this season. Missouri is fourth in the SEC in a number of categories, including total defense (304.1 yards), rushing defense (86.3), passing defense (192.4), sacks (22) and points allowed (21.4). It ranks third in yards allowed per play (4.8) and leads the conference -- and is tied for 10th in the nation -- with 67 tackles for loss.

The Tigers have been quite competitive in conference play as their four losses were by a total of 18 points, with three being by fewer than five. The club displayed its comeback ability against Kentucky last week, erasing a 14-3 deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Brady Cook before dropping a four-point decision. The sophomore quarterback has rushed for three TDs over his last two games to pull into a tie with senior running back Cody Schrader for the team lead with five.

