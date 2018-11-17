Tennessee vs. Missouri score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Tennessee hosts SEC East rival Missouri square at Neyland Stadium
Tennessee will host Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium in a battle of two SEC East squads looking to finish the 2018 season strong. The Volunteers are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky to get to 5-5 on the year, one win away from locking up bowl eligibility in Jeremy Pruitt's first season as coach. Missouri won a wild game at home over Vanderbilt a week ago to lock up bowl eligibility, and could vault up the SEC bowl pecking order with a win today and another against Arkansas to close out the season.
The Vols are led by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the year, including five scores with no picks in the last three games. Tigers QB Drew Lock is second in the SEC in passing yards per game at 264.7 yards per game; he has tossed 21 touchdowns and is third in the SEC in passing plays of 30 or more yards with 19. The defensive front seven has been solid all year, especially against the run. They're giving up just 3.92 yards per rushing attempt, and have given up just two rushing plays of 30 or more yards all year.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Tennessee vs. Missouri. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
