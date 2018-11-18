Tennessee vs. Missouri score, takeaways: Tigers throttle Volunteers to improve bowl standing

Missouri throttled Tennessee 50-17 Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium, improved its spot in the SEC bowl pecking order and showed off one of the best prospects in college football in front of a national audience.

Quarterback Drew Lock completed 21-of-30 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, showed off his accuracy downfield and looked like the top tier NFL Draft prospect many have touted him to be. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior led his team to its seventh win of the year, and can close it out strong against Arkansas Friday afternoon to solidify the Tigers as one of the top SEC teams in the "pool of six" bowl games, below the New Year's Six and Citrus Bowl in the SEC pecking order.

Coach Barry Odom wasn't exactly on stable footing all year long, but the rebound of this year's Tigers -- especially considering how close they were in losses to Kentucky and South Carolina -- should give fans hope for the future.

It was a demoralizing loss for first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Volunteers -- one week after upsetting Kentucky. The offense couldn't get anything going on the ground or through the air, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was knocked out of the game early and Keller Chryst couldn't put consistent drives together to keep the Vols in it.

It's now do-or-die time for Pruitt and the Volunteers. The young team and first-time coach desperately need a win over rival Vanderbilt next weekend to secure a bowl spot, which would allow Pruitt 15 bowl practices to further place his stamp on the program. That's what this Tennessee team needs. Considering the shape Butch Jones left the program in, there's no doubt that it's going to be a slow rebuild on Rocky Top. A bowl game would be proof that it is still going in the right direction, even though Saturday's game was painful.

