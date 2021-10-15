The Ole Miss Rebels and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Rebels are 4-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Tennessee holds a 44-19-1 all-time advantage in the head-to-head series but this is the first time the two teams have crossed divisions to play each other since 2014.

Both teams are top 10 in the nation in scoring offense, with Ole Miss averaging 46.2 points per game and ranking fourth while Tennessee is putting up 41.5 points per game and ranks seventh. The Rebels are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 82.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss over-under: 82 points

What you need to know about Tennessee

The Volunteers' offense rose to the challenge against a South Carolina defense that boasted an average of only 17.4 points allowed. They put the hurt on the South Carolina Gamecocks with a sharp 45-20 win. Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three touchdowns and 225 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one touchdown and 66 yards.

After struggling with Joe Milton as the starter to begin the season, Hooker has taken over and helped turn Tennessee into a suddenly dynamic offense. In the last two weeks, the Volunteers have scored 117 points and racked up 1,155 yards of total offense.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 31-31 between Ole Miss and the Arkansas Razorbacks going into the fourth quarter last Saturday, but Ole Miss pulled a 52-51 victory out of their hat by stopping a two-point conversion on the final play. Quarterback Matt Corral was a one-man wrecking crew for Ole Miss, passing for two touchdowns and 287 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for two touchdowns and 94 yards.

Despite the loss to Alabama two weeks ago, Corral is still firmly entrenched in the Heisman Trophy campaign. The fourth-year junior is completing 69.2 percent of his passes and averaging 10.3 yards per pass attempt to throw for 1,497 yards and 12 scores without an interception. He's also rushed for 255 yards and eight scores and he'll be priority No. 1 for the Tennessee defense.

