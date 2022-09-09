The 2022 college football season rolls on with a full Week 2 slate, including a high-profile non-conference game between ACC and SEC foes. The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers host the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers at Acrisure Stadium -- the venue formerly known as Heinz Field. Both teams opened the campaign with victories, as Pittsburgh defeated West Virginia and Tennessee throttled Ball State. It is the fourth all-time meeting between the programs, with Tennessee looking for its first victory in the series.

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 64.5 points

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh money line: Tennessee -240, Pittsburgh +196

TENN: The Volunteers are aiming for their first all-time win over Pittsburgh

PITT: The Panthers are coming off their first 11-win season since 1981

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is a road favorite, and the team's talent backs up that lofty expectation. The Volunteers erupted for 569 total yards in the season-opening win over Ball State, scoring an SEC-high 59 points in Week 1. Tennessee is on a four-game streak with at least 45 points, and the Volunteers ranked in the top 10 of FBS in scoring offense last season, averaging 39.3 points per game. Josh Heupel's team finished in the top four of the SEC in points per game, yards per game, yards per play, and red zone efficiency in 2021, and the Volunteers returned a great deal from that squad.

The headliner is quarterback Hendon Hooker, who had the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in FBS last season with 31 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Hooker threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in Tennessee's bowl matchup against Purdue, and he followed that up with 221 yards on only 25 attempts in the 2022 opener. Hooker is also a dual-threat option with more than 1,600 career rushing yards, and he rushed for a pair of touchdowns against Ball State.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh is enjoying a program renaissance after an 11-3 performance last season in the seventh campaign under head coach Pat Narduzzi. That was punctuated by a 24-point win over Wake Forest to win the ACC title, and the 11-win mark was Pittsburgh's best since 1981. Pittsburgh was also excellent against the spread, posting a 10-4 record, and the Panthers project to be quite effective on the offensive side of the ball.

Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis arrives from USC, where he threw for more than 7,500 yards and 58 touchdown passes across three seasons. Slovis accumulated 308 passing yards on 12.8 yards per attempt in the season opener last week, and it was his 12th career game with at least 300 passing yards. Slovis is joined by another high-impact transfer, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, who previously starred at Akron. Mumpfield led Pittsburgh with five catches in the opener, contributing 71 yards, and that comes on the heels of a 2021 season in which he produced 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Tennessee posted the fourth-worst mark in the SEC in total defense in 2021, including the conference's second-worst mark in passing yards allowed.

