The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers face a stiff road test on Saturday. Coach Josh Heupel's team visits Acrisure Stadium to face the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. Tennessee is coming off a 7-6 season in 2021, and the Volunteers won the season opener over Ball State in blowout fashion. Pittsburgh is also 1-0 this season after an 11-3 performance in 2022, and this is the fourth all-time meeting between these programs.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Vols as 6-point favorites on the road for this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 64.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Pitt and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Pitt vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 64.5 points

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh money line: Tennessee -225, Pittsburgh +185

TENN: The Volunteers are aiming for their first all-time win over Pittsburgh

PITT: The Panthers are coming off their first 11-win season since 1981

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here.



Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee's offense is highly prolific under the leadership Heupel. The Volunteers boasted one of the best scoring units in the country in 2021, with Tennessee averaging 39.3 points per game. That ranked in the top 10 of FBS in scoring last season, and Tennessee is on an active streak of scoring at least 45 points in four consecutive games. Tennessee showcased sky-high upside with 569 total yards and 59 points in the season-opening win over Ball State, and the Volunteers finished in the top four of the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, red zone efficiency and yards per play in 2021.

The passing game is the top strength for Tennessee, as the Volunteers are led by one of the best returning quarterbacks in the country with Hendon Hooker. The senior threw for 2,945 yards on more than nine yards per attempt in 2021, racking up 31 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Hooker threw for 221 yards on 25 pass attempts in the 2022 season opener, producing his first career game with multiple passing and rushing touchdowns. Tennessee also has a top-flight wide receiver in Cedric Tillman, who returns after a 2021 season in which he contributed 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking in the top five of the SEC in both categories.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh is enjoying a program renaissance after an 11-3 performance last season in the seventh campaign under head coach Pat Narduzzi. That was punctuated by a 24-point win over Wake Forest to win the ACC title, and the 11-win mark was Pittsburgh's best since 1981. Pittsburgh was also excellent against the spread, posting a 10-4 record, and the Panthers project to be quite effective on the offensive side of the ball.

Transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis arrives from USC, where he threw for more than 7,500 yards and 58 touchdown passes across three seasons. Slovis accumulated 308 passing yards on 12.8 yards per attempt in the season opener last week, and it was his 12th career game with at least 300 passing yards. Slovis is joined by another high-impact transfer, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, who previously starred at Akron. Mumpfield led Pittsburgh with five catches in the opener, contributing 71 yards, and that comes on the heels of a 2021 season in which he produced 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Tennessee posted the fourth-worst mark in the SEC in total defense in 2021, including the conference's second-worst mark in passing yards allowed.

How to make Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with neither team projected to have a running back reach 70 yards on the ground. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Pitt vs. Tennessee pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.