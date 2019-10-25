Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 2-5-0; South Carolina 3-4-0

What to Know

South Carolina is 3-1 against Tennessee since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. South Carolina and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. The Gamecocks don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but South Carolina was not quite Florida's equal in the second half when they met last week. South Carolina came up short against Florida, falling 38-27. QB Ryan Hilinski had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 170 yards passing.

Tennessee was out to avenge their 58-21 loss to Alabama from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Volunteers suffered a grim 35-13 defeat to Alabama. Tennessee was surely aware of their 35-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: South Carolina rank eighth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. Less enviably, Tennessee are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only five on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Volunteers.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

South Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.