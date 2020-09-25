An SEC East battle is on tap between the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Vols are coming off an 8-5 campaign in 2019 where they won their final six games after a 2-5 start. The Gamecocks dropped five of their last six games last year, including a 41-21 final against Tennessee, on the way to a 4-8 record.

The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest South Carolina vs. Tennessee odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 46.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee spread: South Carolina +3.5

South Carolina vs. Tennessee over-under: 46 points

South Carolina vs. Tennessee money line: South Carolina +150, Tennessee -170

What you need to know to about Tennessee

Tennessee returns several key pieces from last year's squad, including top running backs Ty Chandler and Eric Gray, as well as a majority of the major pieces on the offensive line, including potential first-round pick Trey Smith. That running game should help take some pressure off of quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who has been inconsistent throughout his career, but has won the starting job heading into 2020.

Defensively, the Vols got better as last season progressed. They ended the season ranked 29th nationally in total defense (21.7 ppg) and they'll return key contributors on all three levels of the defense. Linebacker Henry To'o To'o could be one of the SEC's best defenders in 2020. The Vols hold a 26-10 all-time edge against South Carolina, but last year's win broke a three-year winning streak for the Gamecocks.

What you need to know about South Carolina

The Gamecocks will turn to graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill over incumbent Ryan Hilinski. Hill previously played at Colorado State and had an edge learning the offense since coordinator Mike Bobo used to be his head coach there.

Will Muschamp's defense was competitive last year, giving up a respectable 26.1 points per game. South Carolina needs to build on that and find more consistency for an offense that ranked 104th nationally in scoring (22.4 ppg). The Gamecocks are replacing key players such as as receiver Bryan Edwards and running backs Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster on that side of the ball, so look for receiver Shi Smith and running backs Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick to be bigger factors in 2020.

How to make Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks

