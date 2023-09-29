The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) will be aiming for their second straight upset over the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) when they square off on Saturday night. South Carolina put an end to Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes last season, racking up 63 points in the stunning win. The Gamecocks bounced back from a loss to top-ranked Georgia with a 37-30 win over Mississippi State last week. Tennessee got back on track with a 45-14 win over UTSA after losing to Florida in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 12 points in the latest Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under is set at 63 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread: Tennessee -12

Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under: 63 points

Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line: Tennessee: -459, South Carolina: +348

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee bounced back from a disappointing loss at Florida with a 45-14 win over UTSA, covering the 24-point spread. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III completed 18 of 31 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, opening the game with an 81-yard touchdown run. Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson added 11 carries for 139 yards and two scores, averaging 12.6 yards per carry.

The Vols have won 11 consecutive games in Knoxville, and they have some additional motivation after last season's loss to South Carolina. Their defense forced three turnovers against UTSA and has allowed 14 points or fewer in three of their four games. They have covered the spread in 12 of their last 17 games, including 10 of their last 14 as favorites.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has been impressive since its season-opening loss to then-No. 21 North Carolina. The Gamecocks blew out Furman, held a double-digit halftime lead against No. 1 Georgia and then beat Mississippi State. Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 18 of 20 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, building on his impressive campaign.

Rattler has completed 74.2% of his passes for 1,242 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and he completed 30 of 37 passes for 438 yards and six touchdowns against Tennessee last year. He was named the Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance against Mississippi State, with Xavier Legette hauling in five receptions for 189 yards and two scores. South Carolina has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, including four of its last five on the road. See which team to pick here.

