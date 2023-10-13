The Tennessee Volunteers are tied for 19th in the AP Top 25 with Washington State after a 4-1 start and they'll come off a bye week with Texas A&M waiting in an SEC on CBS showdown. The Aggies are 4-2 on the season after suffering a 26-20 defeat to Alabama in another SEC on CBS matchup just a week ago. However, Texas A&M has won both of its SEC matchups with Tennessee since joining the conference, including a 34-13 win in Knoxville in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers are 3-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 55. Before you make any Texas A&M vs. Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M spread: Volunteers -3

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M over/under: 55 points

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M money line: Tennessee -156, Texas A&M +131

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks: See picks here



Tennessee vs. Texas A&M streaming: Paramount+

Why Tennessee can cover

After losing on the road against Florida last month, the Volunteers have rebounded with comfortable wins over UTSA and South Carolina. Now they'll have the benefit of an additional week of rest coming off an open week and Josh Heupel's offense may need to have a few added wrinkles after Bru McCoy suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Gamecocks.

Expect Tennessee to lean on a rushing attack that has produced 231.2 yards per game and for an improved defense to play a large role. The Volunteers haven't given up more than 350 yards of total offense in a game this season and they lead the nation in sacks per game (4.4) and rank third in tackles for loss per game (9.4). They'll look to force the Aggies to play from behind the sticks on the road. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M suffered an early-season loss of its own against Miami but responded with SEC wins over Auburn and Arkansas before hitting another speed bump in last week's loss to Alabama. However, even in the loss to the Crimson Tide, the Aggies proved that they also have one of the nation's best defenses.

Texas A&M limited Alabama to just 23 rushing yards in the contest and has only given up 504 yards on the ground in six games. Opponents have only averaged 2.6 yards per carry against the Aggies this season so it will be strength on strength against a varied Tennessee rushing attack. Expect Texas A&M to load up against the run and force Joe Milton to beat them. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tennessee vs. Texas A&M picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, predicting it hits in well over 50% of simulations. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.