Tennessee vs. UAB odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is 3-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while UAB is 6-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Volunteers are so-so against the spread this season (4-4) while UAB has been strong (5-2). The Volunteers, fresh off an impressive 41-21 victory over South Carolina, are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. UAB odds, while the over-under is set at 48.

Tennessee took a big step in the direction of bowl eligibility with its win over South Carolina last week. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the offensive standout of the matchup for Tennessee, as he caught seven passes for 174 yards and two TDs. With Tennessee dealing with multiple injuries at quarterback, Jennings, a high school quarterback, took several direct snaps as well and recorded 18 yards on five carries.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn't confirmed which quarterback will start, but has said Jarrett Guarantano (hand) and Brian Maurer (concussion) are both medically cleared to play. Freshman J.T. Shrout, however, is the healthiest of the group and played well in the win over South Carolina (7 of 11, 122 yards, TD).

Meanwhile, UAB ran circles around Old Dominion two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (435 vs. 137) paid off in the 38-14 win. Wide receiver Jermaine Brown Jr. and quarterback Tyler Johnston III were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 260 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts.

