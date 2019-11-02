Tennessee vs. UAB odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

After a disastrous start to the season, the Tennessee Volunteers (3-5) have improved steadily in recent weeks as they've picked up wins against Mississippi State and South Carolina, while dropping a closer-than-expected contest against No. 1 Alabama. They'll look to take another step forward against a talented Conference USA squad when the UAB Blazers (6-1) come to Neyland Stadium for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Vols are favored by 13.5 points, up three points from the opening line, in the latest Tennessee vs. UAB odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5, up a point from the opener. Before locking in your own Tennessee vs. UAB picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the fact that Tennessee should be the healthiest its been at quarterback in weeks. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Brian Maurer (concussion) and Jarrett Guarantano (hand) have both been cleared to play against the Blazers. The Vols also have freshman J.T. Shrout available. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in last week's upset of South Carolina.

Regardless who is under center, the Vols can take some confidence from the fact that their defense and special teams have been playing better recently. Tennessee held Mississippi State and South Carolina to an average of 15.5 points, and even limited Alabama's high-flying offense to 28 points, though the Tide did add a defensive score in that game. The Vols produced two special teams touchdowns against South Carolina last week and have one of the more accurate kickers in the nation in Brent Cimaglia (15 of 17 FGs).

Meanwhile, UAB ran circles around Old Dominion two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (435 vs. 137) paid off in the 38-14 win. Wide receiver Jermaine Brown Jr. and quarterback Tyler Johnston III were among the main playmakers for UAB as the former rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 20 carries and the latter passed for 260 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts.

