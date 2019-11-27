Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Tennessee 6-5; Vanderbilt 3-8
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Vanderbilt and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Vanderbilt will be hoping to build upon the 38-13 win they picked up against Tennessee the last time they played in last November.
The Commodores got themselves on the board against the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday, but ETSU never followed suit. Vanderbilt was completely in charge, breezing past ETSU 38 to nothing. RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn had a stellar game for the Commodores as he rushed for 139 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Vaughn put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
The Commodores' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed the Buccaneers' offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
Meanwhile, Tennessee ran circles around the Missouri Tigers, and the extra yardage (521 yards vs. 272 yards) paid off. Tennessee snuck past Mizzou with a 24-20 victory. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Vanderbilt is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Commodores to 3-8 and the Volunteers to 6-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Commodores are seventh worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 298.3 on average. The Volunteers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only eight on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 22-point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 46
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Vanderbilt have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Vanderbilt 38 vs. Tennessee 13
- Nov 25, 2017 - Vanderbilt 42 vs. Tennessee 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Vanderbilt 45 vs. Tennessee 34
- Nov 28, 2015 - Tennessee 53 vs. Vanderbilt 28
