The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in a SEC clash at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores are 0-8 overall and 0-4 at home, while Tennessee is 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. This is the 115th time these two programs have gone head-to-head and Tennessee holds a 76-33-5 advantage in the all-time series.

However, Vanderbilt has won three of the last four against Tennessee and has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 matchups with its in-state rivals. The Volunteers are favored by 16-points in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt:

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread: Tennessee -16

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 49.5 points

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +475, Tennessee -700

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt was pulverized by the Missouri Tigers 41-0 two weeks ago. Vanderbilt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21-0. One thing holding Vanderbilt back was the mediocre play of QB Ken Seals, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 79 yards on 19 attempts.

However, prior to the disappointing loss to Missouri, the Vanderbilt offense had actually become a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster season. The Commodores had put up at least 400 yards of total offense in their previous four games and the Tennessee defense is allowing 459.3 yards per game in its last four contests.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Florida Gators on Saturday, falling 31-19. No one had a standout game offensively for the Volunteers, but they got scores from RB Ty Chandler, RB Eric Gray, and WR Velus Jones Jr.. Gray has been Tennessee's most consistent producer offensively with 943 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season. He rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns against the Commodores last season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Allowing an average of 36.75 points per game, the Commodores haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

