More than 30 years since their last clash, No. 12 Tennessee and Virginia meet for just the fifth time in series history on Saturday when the border neighbors face off to begin the year at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It marks Virginia's first game since a November shooting that left three players dead and another injured.

The violence marked a tragic end to the program's first season under coach Tony Elliott, and the team's return to action in Week 1 figures to be an emotional scene. UVa will wear uniform patches to honor the slain players -- Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry -- while the Volunteers will wear helmet decals honoring the trio. There will also be a pregame moment of silence.

Once the game begins, the Cavaliers will be tested by a Tennessee squad coming off an 11-2 season capped by an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson. The Volunteers briefly held the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings last season, and the breakthrough campaign raised hopes for what they can accomplish in 2023 under third-year coach Josh Heupel. While Nissan Stadium technically serves a neutral site, the Volunteers should have a significant home-field advantage as they take the field in the center of their home state.

Tennessee vs. Virginia: Need to know

Triumph amid tragedy: Virginia's final two games last season were canceled following the shooting. With just a 3-7 record, the Cavaliers were ineligible for a bowl game, meaning it's been nearly 10 months since the program has taken the field.

"Really, really excited for our guys to play," Elliott said. "Definitely going to be carrying the Davis family, the Chandler family, the Perry family with us when we step on the field, knowing their sons should have been with us. We're going to try and use that energy and channel it the right way to play in such a way that everyone says, 'That's a triumphant group of individuals considering everything they've been through.'"

Joe Milton's turn: Now in his sixth season of college football, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton will finally have another chance to shine. Milton started at Michigan in 2020 but struggled before transferring to Tennessee. He won the job to begin Heupel's tenure in 2021 but was then injured and replaced with Hendon Hooker. Once Hooker established himself as the starter, Milton could have departed for another shot elsewhere. Instead, he stayed to back up Hooker with eyes on a final chance to make a name for himself in 2023.

Muskett ball: New Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett shined in three seasons as an FCS quarterback at Monmouth, completing 64% of his passes for 51 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions. He'll be charged with jumpstarting a Cavaliers offense that struggled last season. The only time he's faced an FBS opponent came in 2021 when Monmouth lost at Middle Tennessee.

"At the end of the day, it's about just playing your game and doing what it is that has always made you successful and not trying to do too much," Elliott said. "So for him, my message is that there's no need to be Superman."

How to watch Tennessee vs. Virginia live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Tennessee vs. Virginia prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Virginia is trying to an establish a foundation under Elliott following a three-win 2022 campaign that was abruptly ended. The Cavaliers should make strides this season, but this is a brutal opening matchup. Tennessee has routinely blown out overmatched foes under Heupel and should have no trouble doing so here. Even if it's not firing on all cylinders out of the gate, the Volunteers' explosive offense can put up big numbers and put this game out of reach early in the third quarter -- if not earlier. Prediction: Tennessee -28



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Tennessee Tennessee Virginia Virginia Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

