Tennessee vs. West Virginia odds: Advanced model on 7-0 run releases Week 1 college football picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's West Virginia vs. Tennessee game 10,000 times
West Virginia and its Heisman-hopeful quarterback take on Tennessee in a marquee season-opener Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, live on CBS from Charlotte, N.C. The Mountaineers are 10-point Vegas favorites, while the over-under, or total points oddsmakers believe will be scored, is 61.5. It's the first meeting between the two programs, so before you make your Tennessee vs. West Virginia picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The computer has generated a stunning $4,210 profit for $100 bettors over the past three years and closed the bowl season on a perfect 7-0 run. Now, it has simulated West Virginia-Tennessee 10,000 times to produce strong college football picks against the spread and on the over-under. We can tell you it's leaning heavily toward the under, saying it hits in a whopping 65 percent of simulations. Its bold point-spread pick, which hits over 60 percent of the time, can be found only at SportsLine.
The model knows the Mountaineers are poised for a breakout season with Will Grier under center. Last year he passed for 3,490 yards, 34 TDS and 12 INTs and is back for his senior year. He'll also have preseason All-American WR David Sills, who last year caught 60 passes for 980 yards and a whopping 18 TDs.
Despite Grier and his prolific efforts, West Virginia went just 7-6 last year, thanks mostly to a defense that allowed 31.5 points and 446 yards per game. The Mountaineers should be improved on that side of the ball, especially on the line with the additions of Clemson grad transfer Jabril Robinson and four-star freshman Dante Stills.
Tennessee is coming off its worst season in history after going 0-8 in the SEC and 4-8 overall. The offense averaged under 20 points per game, but that's expected to increase with the addition of Stanford grad transfer Keller Chryst at QB. He went 11-2 as a starter for the Cardinal. They'll also have better depth at RB, with Michigan State grad transfer Madre London and returning sophomore Ty Chandler each capable.
The Vols' defense returns its top-four tacklers from a year ago and is expected to be considerably better on the line and backer levers as the team transitions to a 3-4 base under new coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee has won nine straight season openers.
So which side of the West Virginia vs. Tennessee spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors.
