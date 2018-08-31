Tennessee vs. West Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Out of all the bigger neutral-site games in Week 1, Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia in Charlotte is going to be one of the more telling. Here's why: the fascinating thing about this game is how it's viewed. West Virginia has Big 12 title hopes and the fact that conference media members voted the Mountaineers second in the preseason poll shows they're paying attention. Tennessee is trying this whole dang rebuilding thing again with first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.

However ... South Point Casino in Vegas sees only a 1.5-win difference between the two in West Virginia's favor (5.5 to 7). This game's line (West Virginia -9.5) is just interesting enough to make you think on it. Here's the breakdown ...

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Storylines

Tennessee: Look, Pruitt has a clean slate here. With the changing of offensive and defensive schemes, the latter of which he's downplayed, and with this being his first head coaching gig, this is more of a "Year Zero." That doesn't mean he's content with moral victories, nor should he be, but the big takeaway from Week 1 will be a status check. Butch Jones did a terrible job of developing and properly utilizing players, but the man still recruited well enough to win. Certainly, inexperience abounds. There are a whole lotta "ORs" on that two-deep. There is also, however, still some talent. It's something to pay attention to.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are the trendy preseason Big 12 Championship Game pick. The school has (rightly so) been pushing quarterback Will Grier as a Heisman Trophy contender and receiver David Sills V is a legit Biletnikoff Award candidate. However, nothing would kneecap those aspirations, at least temporarily, quicker than losing to the Vols. This might not be the "prove-it" game that it looked like when originally scheduled, but this is still an important game for West Virginia.

Prediction, picks

This is a potentially fun matchup. The Vols can hang because of their size upfront, but for how long? Grier and Sills are the story, but West Virginia has plenty of other weapons in the arsenal. Tennessee, on the other hand, had one preseason all-conference selection: offensive lineman Trey Smith. Don't be surprised by an even game at first, but the Mountianeers have enough firepower to cover a single-digit spread. Pick: West Virginia -9.5

