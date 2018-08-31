Tennessee vs. West Virginia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The neutral-site game in Charlotte has some fun potential among neutral site games in Week 1
Out of all the bigger neutral-site games in Week 1, Tennessee vs. No. 17 West Virginia in Charlotte is going to be one of the more telling. Here's why: the fascinating thing about this game is how it's viewed. West Virginia has Big 12 title hopes and the fact that conference media members voted the Mountaineers second in the preseason poll shows they're paying attention. Tennessee is trying this whole dang rebuilding thing again with first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt.
However ... South Point Casino in Vegas sees only a 1.5-win difference between the two in West Virginia's favor (5.5 to 7). This game's line (West Virginia -9.5) is just interesting enough to make you think on it. Here's the breakdown ...
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Storylines
Tennessee: Look, Pruitt has a clean slate here. With the changing of offensive and defensive schemes, the latter of which he's downplayed, and with this being his first head coaching gig, this is more of a "Year Zero." That doesn't mean he's content with moral victories, nor should he be, but the big takeaway from Week 1 will be a status check. Butch Jones did a terrible job of developing and properly utilizing players, but the man still recruited well enough to win. Certainly, inexperience abounds. There are a whole lotta "ORs" on that two-deep. There is also, however, still some talent. It's something to pay attention to.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers are the trendy preseason Big 12 Championship Game pick. The school has (rightly so) been pushing quarterback Will Grier as a Heisman Trophy contender and receiver David Sills V is a legit Biletnikoff Award candidate. However, nothing would kneecap those aspirations, at least temporarily, quicker than losing to the Vols. This might not be the "prove-it" game that it looked like when originally scheduled, but this is still an important game for West Virginia.
Prediction, picks
This is a potentially fun matchup. The Vols can hang because of their size upfront, but for how long? Grier and Sills are the story, but West Virginia has plenty of other weapons in the arsenal. Tennessee, on the other hand, had one preseason all-conference selection: offensive lineman Trey Smith. Don't be surprised by an even game at first, but the Mountianeers have enough firepower to cover a single-digit spread. Pick: West Virginia -9.5
Which teams should you back on the first full weekend of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas at Maryland pick, live stream
Tom Herman and the Longhorns look for revenge on the Terrapins
-
Alabama vs. Louisville odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Alabama and Louisville and just made a pick for...
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 1
Navy is on upset alert against Hawaii, while Washington State tries to hold off Wyoming
-
Washington vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Huskies and Tigers get together in the only top-10 matchup of Week 1
-
Alabama at Louisville pick, live stream
Alabama is again in one of the premiere games of opening weekend, facing Louisville in Orl...
-
Northwestern, Texas A&M shine in Week 1
The Jimbo Fisher era is off and running in College Station