Tennessee vs. West Virginia score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 17 West Virginia is the trendy pick to make the Big 12 Championship Game. While the season opening game against Tennessee in Charlotte won't count towards that goal, it's a big game for the Mountaineers all the same. This is a team with high aspirations. Quarterback Will Grier already has a Heisman Trophy campaign working for him and this offense is ready to score points and quickly. But stumble at all against the Vols and questions will start about this team in earnest. In particular, WVU has some concerns with depth.

Tennessee is trying to rebuild again under first-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. There's a lot of youth sprinkled on the two-deep, so looking for new names to emerge will be one of the top priorities for Year 1. Still, this could be an evenly fought matchup -- at least at first. Can West Virginia pull away? Or will the Vols surprise and give the Mountaineers a run?

