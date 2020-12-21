COVID-19 has dramatically altered the 2020-21 bowl season. With 16 games being canceled and more than 20 teams opting out, it would appear that no game is fully secure until kickoff. Such is the case with the Liberty Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 31 between Tennessee and West Virginia.

As of now, that game is West Virginia vs. Team TBA after the Volunteers pulled out of the game due to COVID-19 issues within the program. According to a statement from the university, an increase in positive cases among athletes and staff, including coach Jeremy Pruitt, made practicing for the game too much for the program to handle. That will officially conclude Tennessee's season at 3-7.

While this is the first instance of a team backing out of a bowl game, it will probably not be the last. That leaves the Mountaineers without an opponent 10 days away from the bowl, but there is an obvious replacement: Army. The 9-2 Black Knights were slated to play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26, but a lack of available opponents resulted in the game being canceled.

Since then, Army has publicly stumped that it still intended on playing in a bowl game to potentially reach its third 10-win season in the past four years. That seemed like a good bet considering the number of games that have been scheduled on the fly due to the coronavirus pandemic.