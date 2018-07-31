Tennessee's top recruit from 2017 is expected to return to the field this season

With the 2018 college football season just around the corner, Tennessee is getting some great news regarding its talented offensive lineman, Trey Smith.

Speaking with ESPN's Chris Low, Smith, , Smith said he has been cleared to play this season following a blood clots diagnosis in his lungs back in February.

"When I first got the verdict back in February, I understood the severity of what was going on. But it was comforting that everybody at UT just kept telling me that it wasn't about football, but about my well-being and my life, and not when I was going to get back. They were concerned about me as a person," Smith told ESPN.

Smith, the No. 1 recruit from Tennessee in 2017, according to 247Sports, has spent the past six months on blood-thinning medication and continues to take it. While he is cleared for conditioning drills in preseason preseason camp -- he missed spring practices -- it will likely be another couple of weeks before he is off his medication and cleared to fully resume contact. Until then, he remains under the close eye of the team's physician, Dr. Chris Klenck. Smith's latest scan of his lungs thankfully did not reveal any clots.

"He's been cleared to do conditioning and drills as long as it's non-contact, and probably about mid-August and sometime before the first game, he will be off the anticoagulants and able to resume contact," Klenck told ESPN. "There's always a risk of a new blood clot forming. There is no scenario where the risk is zero percent. There's still a chance. You just have to be vigilant of signs and symptoms of blood clots."

Blood clots can be a scary diagnosis and they can keep a player from doing much for long periods of time. Hopefully when Smith does return to the field he will be 100 percent without any long-term effects of his initial diagnosis.

Smith started all 12 games last season for Tennessee as a true freshman and was a freshmen All-America selection.