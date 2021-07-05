Terry Donahue, who won more football games than anyone else at UCLA, died Sunday at age 77 in Newport Beach, California, according to the university. The school said he died at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.

Donahue won 151 games at UCLA from 1976-95, plus three Rose Bowls. His 98 wins in Pac-12 games is the most in conference history. He was the first college coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons (1983-89).

"He epitomizes everything you strive to be as a coach and as a human being," current UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "Since the moment I stepped on campus, he's been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I've ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can't express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me."

Beginning in 1999, Donahue served seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as director of player personnel and then general manager. He also worked for CBS, Fox, and the NFL Network as a broadcaster.