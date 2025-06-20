MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- It was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when Dia Bell -- now known as one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle and who is committed to Texas -- knew it was time to talk with his father, Raja Bell, about his athletic future.

They had just wrapped up an intense basketball workout in South Florida when Dia told his father he was ready to go all-in on football. That decision meant basketball -- the sport Raja thrived at as one of the top defenders in the NBA during the 2000s -- would get put on the back burner for his son.

"Basketball has always been one of my first loves, but (football) was kind of my path for me," Dia Bell told CBS Sports. "When COVID came around, you couldn't get into (basketball) gyms anymore. My dad didn't like it at first, but he definitely respected it."

Dia Bell named Elite 11 MVP: Five-star 2026 QB becomes first Texas commit to win award Carter Bahns

Even though that news "surprised" Raja initially, it appears his son made the right decision. Bell earned MVP honors of the 2025 Elite 11 -- known as the showcase featuring the country's best high school quarterbacks -- and became the first player committed to Texas in the 26-year history of the event to earn that distinction.

"I was excited that he felt comfortable saying that to me," Raja Bell told CBS Sports. "I was a little hurt that he was choosing the sport I thought he was really good at, but at the same time, if this was his passion and if he was committed to it, then as a dad, that's all you really want for him. We were just full go (after that)."

Since that moment, Bell has been all-in on football.

Bell, the No. 5 quarterback and No. 24 overall recruit according to 247Sports, entered the week as one of the favorites to win MVP honors of the Elite 11 alongside fellow five-star recruits Faizon Brandon (committed to Tennessee) and Keisean Henderson (committed to Houston). Bell entered the final day ranked No. 2 on the Elite 11 rankings behind Henderson but jumped him in the standings after a strong showing in the 7-on-7 portion of the event.

Bell could be the heir apparent to Manning at Texas

When Arch Manning committed to Texas three years ago, it appeared logical that he would have to wait his turn as the backup to Quinn Ewers for at least one season. When Ewers bypassed the 2024 NFL Draft, it meant Manning would have to spend another season as the backup.

Instead of transferring, Manning stayed. He waited his turn and will be Texas' starting quarterback this season. That same sentiment might apply to Bell when he arrives in Austin next year because one of the worst-kept secrets in college football is that Manning might spend two years as the starting quarterback at Texas instead of jumping to the NFL after this season.

Part of the appeal of learning from Manning and playing under coach Steve Sarkisian -- an offensive guru -- is why Bell committed to Texas over Auburn, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon last summer.

"(Texas) has always been great with quarterbacks," Dia Bell said. "Wherever coach Sark has been at, he's been great at developing them. So being able to learn from someone like that and also being able to learn from Arch (Manning) for hopefully one year will also be a big thing for me."

In the new era of college football, Manning has become the poster child for waiting your turn. Despite being one of the more heralded recruits in the modern era, Manning attempted just 95 passes his first two years. It makes sense why Bell, who is also related to a professional athlete, would want to learn from him.

"Every time I go (to Texas) I watch (Arch) a lot," Dia Bell said. "I'm big on visual learning, so I watch his every move. In practice, I watch all of his habits. I try and take bits and pieces from his game. This year will be a big year for me to see how our offense looks with him because I feel like I can do a lot of the stuff that he does."

Known as one of the league's best defenders, Raja Bell (right) regularly matched up with players like Kobe Bryant in a 12-year NBA career. Getty Images

Different personalities in the Bell family shine

When Raja played in the NBA, his style was intense. He was known as a fierce competitor and a tenacious defender tasked with often guarding the best opposing offensive player during his 12-year NBA career. He was a multi-time selection on the NBA All-Defensive Team, but his path to the pros looked much different than his son might go through as a blue-chip recruit.

Raja went undrafted in 1999 and started his professional career in the Continental Basketball Association before signing with the Philadelphia 76ers at the tail end of the 2000-01 NBA season. His fiery personality on the court helped him earn a reputation as one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Despite Raja describing his son as more even-keeled than he was during his playing career, that competitive personality from dad tends to come out often -- especially during an event like the Elite 11 -- where the football stars of tomorrow shine and make a name for themselves.

"We are both super competitive," Raja Bell said. "It comes out around the house when we are playing family game night. He is a competitor and a really good worker. I didn't have the talent level to not be a great worker. He is more talented as a football player than I was as a basketball player, but he also works really hard."

And if it wasn't for that conversation five years ago, the magic at this week's Elite 11 in Southern California might never have happened.

Horns247 has one of the most experienced journalists in the Texas market in Chip Brown. The site has broken countless stories over the last two decades. Newcomer Eric Henry has already made his presence felt in the market, and Hank South and Jordan Scruggs have Longhorns recruiting on lockdown. Sign up for a VIP membership now and join the conversation on The Flagship!